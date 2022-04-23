Ukraine: Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odesa

Associated Press journalists also observed shelling in residential areas of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and in Sloviansk, a town in northern Donbas. The AP witnessed two soldiers arriving at the town's hospital, one of them fatally wounded. , while a small group of people gathered outside a church where a priest prayed and sprinkled them with water on Holy Saturday.

While British officials said the Russians hadn't gained significant new ground, Ukrainian officials announced a nationwide curfew ahead of Easter Sunday, a sign of the war's disruption and threat to the entire country.

Mariupol, a part of the industrial region in eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas, has been a key Russian objective since the Feb. 24 invasion began and has taken on outsize importance in the war. Completing its capture would give Russia its biggest victory yet, after a nearly two-month siege reduced much of the city to a smoking ruin and killed an estimated 20,000 people there.

Occupying Mariupol would deprive the Ukrainians of a vital port, free up Russian troops to fight elsewhere and allow Russia to create a land corridor with the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.

An advisor to Ukraine's presidential office, Oleksiy Arestovich, said during a Saturday briefing that Russian forces had resumed air strikes on the Azovstal plant and were trying to storm it. A direct attempt to take the plant would represent a reversal from an order Russian President Vladimir Putin gave two days earlier.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin on Thursday that the whole of Mariupol, with the exception of Azovstal, had been “liberated” by the Russians. At the time, Putin ordered him not to send Russian troops into the plant but instead to block off the facility, an apparent attempt to starve out the Ukrainians and force them to surrender.

Ukrainian officials have estimated that about 2,000 of their troops are inside the plant along with the civilians sheltering in the facility’s underground tunnels. Arestovic said the Ukrainian forces were trying to counter the new attacks.

Earlier Saturday, the Azov Regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard, which has members holed up in the plant, released the footage of around two dozen women and children. If authentic, it would be the first video testimony of what life has been like for civilians still trapped in Mariupol's underground bunkers.

The regiment’s deputy commander, Sviatoslav Palamar, told The AP the video was shot Thursday, the same day Russia declared victory over the rest of Mariupol. The contents could not be independently verified. The Azov Regiment has its roots in the Azov Battalion, which was formed in 2014 by far-right activists at the start of the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine and elicited criticism for some of its tactics.

The footage of Azovstal showed soldiers giving sweets to children who respond with fist-bumps. One young girl says she and her relatives “haven’t seen neither the sky, nor the sun” since they left home on Feb. 27.

More than 100,000 people — down from a prewar population of about 430,000 — are believed trapped in Mariupol with little food, water or heat, according to Ukrainian authorities, who estimate that over 20,000 civilians have been killed in city during the nearly two-month siege.

Satellite images released this week showed what appeared to be a second mass grave near Mariupol, and local officials accused Russia of burying thousands of civilians to conceal the slaughter taking place there.

The Kremlin hasn’t responded to the satellite images.

In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced all the war's casualties, noting that the Easter holiday commemorates Christ’s resurrection after his death by crucifixion.

“We believe in the victory, of life over death,” he said. “No matter how fierce the battles are, there is no chance for death to defeat life. Everyone knows that. Every Christian knows that.”

Ukrainian officials had said they were trying again Saturday to evacuate women, children and older adults from Mariupol after many previous attempts failed. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on the messaging app Telegram that the effort was to get underway at midday, but it wasn’t clear how the new assault on the plant would affect any possible evacuation.

Russian state TV showed the flag of the pro-Moscow Donetsk separatists raised on what it said was the city’s highest point, its TV tower. It also showed what it said was the main building at in flames.

On Saturday, Russian forces also fired at least six cruise missiles at Odesa, said Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine’s interior minister. At least one landed and exploded, he said.

“Residents of the city heard explosions in different areas,” Gerashchenko wrote in a Telegram post. “Residential buildings were hit. It is already known about one victim. He burned in his car in a courtyard of one of the buildings.”

The Ukraine presidential chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, later reported that a 3-month-old baby was among the five people killed in the missile attack.

In the Donbas, Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Saturday that two people were killed by Russian shelling in the city of Popasna. Separately, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov reported that two people were killed and 19 more wounded by the Russian shelling.

Synehubov said that over the past day, the Russian forces fired at the region’s civilian infrastructure 56 times. Fierce Ukrainian counterattacks nonetheless slowed the Russian offensive in the east, Ukrainian and British officials said Saturday.

Russia still has not established air or sea control due to Ukrainian resistance, and despite Putin’s declaration of victory in Mariupol, “heavy fighting continues to take place, frustrating Russian attempts to capture the city, thus further slowing their desired progress in the Donbas,” the U.K. Ministry of Defense said.

Fisch reported from Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Mstyslav Chernov and Felipe Dana in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Inna Varenytsia in Kviv and Associated Press staff members around the world contributed to this story.

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian army chaplain blesses Easter cakes on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian soldier holds an Easter cake and an icon during a blessing ceremony on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022 (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian soldiers hold Easter cakes during a blessing ceremony on Easter eve at a military position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022 (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Combined Shape Caption A firefighter sits on a swing next to a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv on Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Combined Shape Caption People walk near an apartment on fire after it was hit during a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Combined Shape Caption A man wearing a gas mask helps firefighters extinguish a fire on a residential building following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Combined Shape Caption Residents look at their house destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv on Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Combined Shape Caption Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a shop following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Combined Shape Caption A woman takes part on a Good Friday ceremony inside the damaged Pokrova church, during Orthodox Easter, on the outskirt of Chernihiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 22, 2022. The church was damaged last month by an explosion of a mortar nearby. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Combined Shape Caption Firefighters work inside a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv on Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Combined Shape Caption A man is treated by an emergency worker on the hallway of an apartment building before being taken to a hospital, following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Combined Shape Caption The gutted remains of a car in front of damaged trees following a battle between Russia and Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of Chernihiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Combined Shape Caption People attend a Good Friday ceremony inside the damaged Pokrova church, on the outskirt of Chernihiv, Ukraine, during Orthodox Easter , Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Combined Shape Caption Lviv National Opera theater orchestra performs during a concert in tribute of Ukrainians killed during Russia's invasion in Ukraine, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, April 22, 2022. During the concert designated places, in red, were empty and decorated with flowers to remember victims of the war. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Combined Shape Caption People check donated clothes at an aid distribution center located in a former cinema building in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Combined Shape Caption A man suspected to be a Russian collaborator is detained during an operation by Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Combined Shape Caption This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closer view of new graves being dug at a cemetery near Vynohradne, approximately 12 kilometers east of Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 29, 2022. From mid-March through mid-April, there are new excavations at Vynohradne that consist of parallel trenches, with each trench approximately 40-meters long. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)