Ukraine-Russia: Germany suspends Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

FILE - Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 2' gas pipline are pictured in Lubmin, northern Germany, on Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

Credit: Michael Sohn

FILE - Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 2' gas pipline are pictured in Lubmin, northern Germany, on Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Credit: Michael Sohn

Nation & World
By FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday, as the West started taking punitive measures against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.

Scholz said his government made the decision in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine that he said marked a "serious break of international law."

“Now it's up to the international community to react to this one-sided, incomprehensible and unjustified action by the Russian president,” he told reporters in Berlin, adding that it was necessary to “send a clear signal to Moscow that such actions won't remain without consequences.”

The decision is a significant move for the German government, which had long resisted pulling the plug on the project despite pressure from the United States and some European countries to do so. Washington has for years argued that building another pipeline bringing natural gas from Russia to Germany increases Europe's reliance on Russian energy supplies.

U.S. officials have also warned that Nord Stream 2 poses risks to Ukraine and Poland because it could allow Russia to stop pumping gas through those countries.

Scholz predecessor Angela Merkel had defended the project, as have prominent figures in Scholz's center-left Social Democratic Party.

“The situation now is fundamentally different," Scholz said Tuesday, explaining that the government had decided to withdraw a report on the impact that the pipeline — which hasn’t begun operating yet — would have on the security of Germany's gas supplies.

“That may sound technical, but it's a necessary administrative step without which the certification of the pipeline cannot happen now,” he said.

Scholz added that Germany's Economy Ministry would reassess the situation in light of the latest developments.

“That will certainly take time, if I may say so,” he added.

Germany meets about a quarter of its energy needs with natural gas, a share that will increase in the coming years as the country switches off its last three nuclear power plants and phases out the use of coal. About half of the natural gas used in Germany comes from Russia.

The government aims to end the use of all fossil fuels in Germany by 2045.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba praised Germany for suspending certification of the pipeline.

“This is a morally, politically and practically correct step in the current circumstances,” he wrote on Twitter. “True leadership means tough decisions in difficult times. Germany’s move proves just that.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waits for Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waits for Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waits for Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Credit: Michael Sohn

FILE - Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 2' gas pipline are pictured in Lubmin, northern Germany, on Feb. 15, 2022. Stream 2 is a 1,230-kilometer-long (764-mile-long) natural gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea, running from Russia to Germany's Baltic coast. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

Credit: Michael Sohn

FILE - Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 2' gas pipline are pictured in Lubmin, northern Germany, on Feb. 15, 2022. Stream 2 is a 1,230-kilometer-long (764-mile-long) natural gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea, running from Russia to Germany's Baltic coast. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

Credit: Michael Sohn

FILE - Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 2' gas pipline are pictured in Lubmin, northern Germany, on Feb. 15, 2022. Stream 2 is a 1,230-kilometer-long (764-mile-long) natural gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea, running from Russia to Germany's Baltic coast. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

Credit: Michael Sohn

Credit: Michael Sohn

FILE - A sign reading "Nord Stream 2 Committed. Reliable. Safe." hangs above a painted map of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany at the natural gas receiving station in the Lubmin industrial estate in Lubmin, Germany, Nov 16, 2021. Surging energy prices and fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are making European leaders think hard about energy security — particularly their decades-old reliance on Moscow for natural gas. The crisis shows Europe’s vulnerability after years of limited progress in allowing affordable gas and electricity to flow across borders while diversifying suppliers and reaching climate goals. (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP)

Credit: Stefan Sauer

FILE - A sign reading "Nord Stream 2 Committed. Reliable. Safe." hangs above a painted map of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany at the natural gas receiving station in the Lubmin industrial estate in Lubmin, Germany, Nov 16, 2021. Surging energy prices and fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are making European leaders think hard about energy security — particularly their decades-old reliance on Moscow for natural gas. The crisis shows Europe's vulnerability after years of limited progress in allowing affordable gas and electricity to flow across borders while diversifying suppliers and reaching climate goals. (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP)

Credit: Stefan Sauer

FILE - A sign reading "Nord Stream 2 Committed. Reliable. Safe." hangs above a painted map of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany at the natural gas receiving station in the Lubmin industrial estate in Lubmin, Germany, Nov 16, 2021. Surging energy prices and fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are making European leaders think hard about energy security — particularly their decades-old reliance on Moscow for natural gas. The crisis shows Europe’s vulnerability after years of limited progress in allowing affordable gas and electricity to flow across borders while diversifying suppliers and reaching climate goals. (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP)

Credit: Stefan Sauer

Credit: Stefan Sauer

FILE - The Russian pipe-laying ship 'Akademik Tscherski' which is on deployment for the further construction of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline, is moored at the port of Mukran on the island of Ruegen, Germany, on Sept. 8, 2020. Surging energy prices and fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are making European leaders think hard about energy security — particularly their decades-old reliance on Moscow for natural gas. The crisis shows Europe’s vulnerability after years of limited progress in allowing affordable gas and electricity to flow across borders while diversifying suppliers and reaching climate goals. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP, File)

Credit: Jens Buettner

FILE - The Russian pipe-laying ship 'Akademik Tscherski' which is on deployment for the further construction of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline, is moored at the port of Mukran on the island of Ruegen, Germany, on Sept. 8, 2020. Surging energy prices and fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are making European leaders think hard about energy security — particularly their decades-old reliance on Moscow for natural gas. The crisis shows Europe's vulnerability after years of limited progress in allowing affordable gas and electricity to flow across borders while diversifying suppliers and reaching climate goals. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP, File)

Credit: Jens Buettner

FILE - The Russian pipe-laying ship 'Akademik Tscherski' which is on deployment for the further construction of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline, is moored at the port of Mukran on the island of Ruegen, Germany, on Sept. 8, 2020. Surging energy prices and fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are making European leaders think hard about energy security — particularly their decades-old reliance on Moscow for natural gas. The crisis shows Europe’s vulnerability after years of limited progress in allowing affordable gas and electricity to flow across borders while diversifying suppliers and reaching climate goals. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP, File)

Credit: Jens Buettner

Credit: Jens Buettner

FILE - A Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia on April 9, 2010. Surging energy prices and fear of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are making European leaders think hard about energy security — particularly their decades-old reliance on Moscow for natural gas. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky, File)

Credit: Dmitry Lovetsky

FILE - A Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia on April 9, 2010. Surging energy prices and fear of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are making European leaders think hard about energy security — particularly their decades-old reliance on Moscow for natural gas. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky, File)

Credit: Dmitry Lovetsky

FILE - A Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia on April 9, 2010. Surging energy prices and fear of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are making European leaders think hard about energy security — particularly their decades-old reliance on Moscow for natural gas. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky, File)

Credit: Dmitry Lovetsky

Credit: Dmitry Lovetsky

