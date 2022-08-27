Ukraine: Russia fires on cities not far from nuclear plant

The U.N.'s atomic energy agency has been trying to send a team in to inspect and help secure the plant. Officials said preparations for the visit were underway, but it remained unclear when it might take place.

Ukraine has claimed Russia is using the power plant as a shield by storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it. Moscow, for its part, accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on the nuclear complex.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, one person was killed and another wounded in Russian firing in the Mykolaiv region, local government officials said. Mykolaiv city is an important Black Sea port and shipbuilding center.

The governor of the eastern Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said Saturday that two people were killed in Russian firing on the city of Bakhmut, a significant target for Russian and separatist forces seeking to take control of the parts of the region they do not already hold.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption A view of a crater from a night Russian rocket attack, near to damaged buildings in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko Credit: Andrii Marienko Combined Shape Caption A view of a crater from a night Russian rocket attack, near to damaged buildings in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko Credit: Andrii Marienko

Combined Shape Caption A man removes broken glass from a window's frame after the night Russian rocket attack in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko Credit: Andrii Marienko Combined Shape Caption A man removes broken glass from a window's frame after the night Russian rocket attack in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko Credit: Andrii Marienko

Combined Shape Caption Hanna, 62, cries at the grave or her son Shufryn Andriy, 41, a Ukrainian serviceman who died in the war against Russia, at the cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti Combined Shape Caption Hanna, 62, cries at the grave or her son Shufryn Andriy, 41, a Ukrainian serviceman who died in the war against Russia, at the cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined Shape Caption Shop owners inspect broken windows after the night Russian rocket attack in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko Credit: Andrii Marienko Combined Shape Caption Shop owners inspect broken windows after the night Russian rocket attack in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko Credit: Andrii Marienko