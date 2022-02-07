Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war

Even if the 27-nation European Union as bloc has had little impact on the crisis, France has always felt it could force a breakthrough in the East-West stalemate, and Macron is the epitome of that confidence.

Moscow is only the first of a one-two diplomatic dance that will take him to Kyiv on Tuesday. His priority is simple — “dialogue with Russia and de-escalation.”

What makes execution much more complicated is the need to keep a unified Western front consisting of over two dozen players in the face of the Kremlin monolith, where one man's will faces precious little opposition.

Macron's essential challenge is make sure things don't get worse on the ground "before building confidence gestures and mechanisms.” In an interview with French newspaper Journal du Dimanche, he said Putin might make Ukraine only a means to achieve a bigger goal.

“The geopolitical objective of Russia today is clearly not Ukraine, but to clarify the rules of cohabitation with NATO and the EU,” Macron said. Even if Ukraine' security cannot be a bargaining chip, Macron said "it is also legitimate for Russia to pose the question of its own security.”

AFTER FRENCH MOVE, SO DOES GERMANY

France and Germany have worked in tandem before. Seven years ago, they were essential in creating a peace deal for eastern Ukraine in a bid to end the hostilities between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists that erupted in 2014 following the Russian annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

Germany has been criticized for being slow and halfhearted in its approach to the Ukraine crisis but on Monday, Europe's economic juggernaut was moving on different fronts. As Chancellor Schulz was preparing his meeting with Biden, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has meetings scheduled in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and is set to visit the "line of contact" with pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday.

Germany's show of solidarity amid tensions over Berlin’s refusal to send weapons. Yet Baerbock said that "we stand — without ifs or buts — by the territorial integrity of the country and at the side of people in Ukraine.”

Baerbock added that “together, we will react with hard and very concrete measures to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

MORE TROOPS ON NATO'S EASTERN FRONT

Germany is also mulling sending more troops to Lithuania, potentially reinforcing its presence on NATO’s eastern flank. Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has raised the possibility ahead of Scholz's meeting with Biden. The German leader is due to receive on Thursday the leaders of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, the three Baltic states who specifically feel the heat from Moscow, before traveling to Ukraine and Russia next week. Germany has led a NATO battlegroup in Lithuania for the past five years.

A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Hundreds more infantry troops of the 82nd Airborne Division are still expected to arrive at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Poland’s border with Ukraine. A U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster plane brought a few dozen troops and vehicles.

Sylvie Corbet and Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, and Geir Moulson in Berlin, contributed to this report.

Caption FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron, left, gestures as he talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the fort of Bregancon in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France, Monday Aug. 19, 2019. Rarely in recent years has the Kremlin been so popular with European visitors. French President Emmanuel Macron arrives Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. The Hungarian prime minister visited last week. And in days to come, the German chancellor will be there, too. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Alexei Druzhinin

Caption FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron, right, welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Fort of Bregancon in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France, Monday Aug. 19, 2019. Rarely in recent years has the Kremlin been so popular with European visitors. French President Emmanuel Macron arrives Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. The Hungarian prime minister visited last week. And in days to come, the German chancellor will be there, too. (Gerard Julien, Pool via AP, File) Credit: Gerard Julien

Caption German Chancellor Olaf Scholz walks to the Air Force Airbus A340 on the military section of BER Airport, in Schoenefeld, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Scholz travels to the US for his inaugural visit, and will meet U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Feb. 7, 2022. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld

Caption File---File photo shows German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaking during a joint press conference with German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner after a one-day closed meeting of the German government at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is flying to Washington this week on a mission to reassure Americans that his country stands alongside the United States and other NATO partners in opposing any Russian aggression against Ukraine. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool) Credit: Michael Sohn