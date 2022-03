Ukraine refugees near 4 million. Will exodus slowdown last?

“People who were determined to leave when war breaks out fled in the first days,” explained Anna Michalska, a spokeswoman for the Polish border guards.

Even if the exodus is easing, there's no understating the scope of it.

UNHCR says the war has triggered Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II, and the speed and breadth of refugees fleeing to countries including Poland, Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia — as well as Russia — is unprecedented in recent times. Poland alone has taken in 2.3 million refugees and Romania nearly 600,000. The United States has vowed to take in 100,000.

Even the devastating 11-year war in Syria, source of the world's biggest refugee crisis, didn't force out so many people so fast.

The International Organization for Migration recently estimated that about 6.5 million people in Ukraine have been driven from their homes by the Russian invasion but remain displaced inside the country, suggesting that a large pool of potential refugees still awaits. IOM said another 12 million are believed to be trapped in places where fighting has been intense, or don't want to leave.

Jewish groups have begun an effort to bring frail Holocaust survivors out of Ukraine, but each person requires a team of rescue workers to extract such refugees.

“Now I’m too old to run to the bunker. So I just stayed inside my apartment and prayed that the bombs would not kill me,” said 83-year-old Holocaust survivor Tatyana Zhuravliova, a retired doctor who last week was relocated to a nursing home in Germany.

Michalska, the Polish border guard spokeswoman, suggested that many Ukrainians who had fled had left the areas most affected by war, and future fighting could determine whether other civilians in other areas decide to flee.

“We cannot exclude that there will be more waves of refugees in the future,” Michalska told The Associated Press.

___

Keaten reported from Geneva. Monika Scislowska in Warsaw, Poland, and Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed to this report.

___

Caption A refugee girl waves from a bus after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. More than 3.7 million people have fled the war so far, Europe’s largest exodus since World War II. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits Caption A refugee girl waves from a bus after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. More than 3.7 million people have fled the war so far, Europe’s largest exodus since World War II. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

