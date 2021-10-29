Ukraine president urges vaccinations as contagion soars

In a bid to stem contagion, Ukrainian authorities have required teachers, government employees and other workers to get fully vaccinated by Nov. 8 or face having their salary payments suspended. In addition, proof of vaccination or a negative test is now required to board planes, trains and long-distance buses.

Starting Saturday, 15 of the country's 24 regions will be listed as part of the red zone of contagion, with most stores, restaurants and cafes shut and medical services unrelated to COVID-19 suspended. Such restrictions are currently in place in eight regions.

In the capital of Kyiv, restaurants, shopping centers and gyms will be closed beginning Monday and public transport will be limited to those who can show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test.

The restrictions have helped raise the pace of vaccination, but they also have spawned a booming black market in counterfeit documents. Fake vaccination certificates sell for the equivalent of $100-$300 and there’s even a phony version of the government’s digital app, with bogus certificates already installed.

Eugene Enin, the first deputy interior minister, said Friday that police tracked down the man who created the phony app. He posted a picture of himself and the young suspect, saying that he was offered work at the ministry to redeem himself.

