Civilians flee intense fighting in contested eastern Ukraine

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine’s president, told the BBC in an interview aired Thursday that the daily loss of 100 to 200 Ukrainian soldiers is the result of a “complete lack of parity” between Ukraine and Russia.

He said only more advanced Western weaponry will turn back the Russian offensive and force Moscow to the negotiating table.

Fighting in the Donbas has ground on for more than two months, and the slog continued Friday. A provincial governor said Russian and Ukrainian forces battled "for every house and every street” in Sievierodonetsk, a city that recently has been under steady attack.

Sievierodonetsk is in the last pocket of Luhansk province that has not yet been claimed by Russia or Moscow-backed separatists. The Luhansk and Donetsk regions together make up the Donbas.

Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai told The Associated Press that Ukrainian forces retain control of the industrial zone on the edge of the city and some other sections amid the painstaking block-by-block fighting.

An envoy for the Luhansk People’s Republic, a self-proclaimed separatist territory, reported Friday that some Ukrainian troops were trapped inside a chemical plant on the city's outskirts.

“All escape routes have been cut off,” Rodion Miroshnik, Moscow ambassador for the unrecognized republic, wrote on social media.

“They are being told that no conditions will be accepted. Only the laying down of arms and surrender,” he said.

Miroshnik echoed earlier claims by a Russian defense official that civilians remained on the plant's grounds. But he stopped short of reiterating allegations that Ukrainian forces were barring them from leaving.

As of Friday afternoon, there was no response from the Ukrainian side.

Meanwhile, Moscow kept up its artillery strikes on the neighboring city of Lysychansk and surrounding towns and villages, the Ukrainian military said. It also said that Russian troops were preparing to resume an offensive on the city of Slavyansk in the Donetsk region, south of Luhansk.

Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press writers Jill Lawless in London and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed.

Follow AP's coverage of the Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

An injured Ukrainian servicemen is transferred to a medical facility after getting an emergency medical treatment in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Rapper Viacheslav Drofa, known as Otoy, center, trains with other militia men at a shot range outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. From the battlefronts of Ukraine comes rap music — filled with the anger and indignation of a young generation that, once the fighting is done, will certainly never forget and may never forgive.Ukrainian rapper-turned-volunteer soldier Otoy is putting the war into words and thumping baselines, tapping out lyrics under Russian shelling on his phone, with the light turned low to avoid becoming a target. It helps numb the nerve-shredding stress of combat. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A Ukrainian tank drives in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A Ukrainian soldier on a position during heavy fighting in the front line in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

A Ukrainian soldier stands in position during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

Unexploded shells and other weaponry is displayed by a Ukrainian specialized team searching for them in a field on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A scoreboard counts the number of injured people assisted and carried by a military ambulance personnel in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

People board an evacuation train in Pokrovsk railway station, eastern Ukraine, Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue )

An elderly woman who has been evacuated from the Lysychansk area cries moments before departing by train to western Ukraine from the Pokrovsk railway station, Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue )

An elderly woman who has been evacuated from the Lysychansk area look out the window of an evacuation train in Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue )