Ukraine misses out on World Cup after losing 1-0 to Wales

Ukraine players react after Wales' Gareth Bale scored his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales and Ukraine at Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Ukraine players react after Wales' Gareth Bale scored his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales and Ukraine at Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Nation & World
By ROB HARRIS, Associated Press
31 minutes ago
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Ukraine missed out on qualifying for the World Cup on Sunday after the war-disrupted team was beaten 1-0 by Wales in the European playoff final for the FIFA soccer showpiece.

Andriy Yarmolenko inadvertently headed the ball into his own net while trying to clear Wales captain Gareth Bale’s first-half free kick.

While Wales heads to a first World Cup in 64 years — opening against the United States in November — this was an agonizing end to Ukraine’s emotionally charged mission to qualify for Qatar while remaining under invasion by Russia.

Fans watch the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Ukraine and Wales at a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Fans watch the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Ukraine and Wales at a bar in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko, left, and Ukraine's Viktor Tsygankov during the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales and Ukraine at Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko, left, and Ukraine's Viktor Tsygankov during the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales and Ukraine at Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Wales Gareth Bale, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales and Ukraine at Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Wales Gareth Bale, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales and Ukraine at Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Wales Gareth Bale, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales and Ukraine at Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

A Ukraine fan in the stands sheds a tear before the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales and Ukraine at Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

A Ukraine fan in the stands sheds a tear before the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales and Ukraine at Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

A Ukraine fan in the stands sheds a tear before the World Cup 2022 qualifying play-off soccer match between Wales and Ukraine at Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

