Ukraine leader's request to talk to Putin ignored: official

The Russian troop build-up along the border with Ukraine has elicited concerns both in Ukraine and in the West. Zelenskyy is expected to head to Paris soon for talks on the Russian troop build-up and the escalation of tensions in the conflict area with French President Emmanuel Macron, Mendel said Monday.

She said that Russia has accumulated 41,000 troops at its border with eastern Ukraine and 42,000 more in Crimea. These numbers are likely to grow as the troops “keep arriving," she said.

The Kremlin has maintained that Russia is free to deploy its troops wherever it wants on its territory and has repeatedly accused the Ukrainian military of “provocative actions” along the line of control in the east and plans to retake control of the rebel regions by force. Kremlin officials charged that Kyiv's actions have threatened Russia’s security, warning that Russia may intervene to protect Russian speakers in the east.

Speaking on a trip to Egypt on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that “the current regime in Kyiv might resort to reckless actions in an attempt to restore its ratings.”