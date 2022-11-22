Ukraine is investigating alleged prisoner shooting video

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister overseeing the country’s push to join the European Union, said last weekend that “it is very unlikely” that the short, edited snippets show what Moscow claims. She said that Ukrainian forces are under direct orders to take as many prisoners as possible so they can be swapped in prisoner exchanges with Russia.

Ukraine's presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said in an interview Tuesday that Kyiv has a full version of the video, which it intends to release at some point.

Podolyak argued that the full video showed that “Russian troops indeed intended to surrender, and some opened fire at the Ukrainians who were trying to carry out the procedure (of surrendering).”

The full video, the official said, showed two Russian servicemen “come out and start shooting at people, at Ukrainian servicemen.” Podolyak said “there is a bit of a blur on the second character,” but one “is clearly visible.”

Beth Van Schaack, the U.S. ambassador-at-large for Global Criminal Justice, told reporters on Monday that “it’s really important to emphasize that the laws of war apply to all parties equally, both the aggressor state and the defender state.”

"But when it comes to the war in Ukraine, that’s really where the equivalency ends. When we’re looking at the sheer scale of criminality exhibited by Russia’s forces, it’s enormous compared to the allegations that we have seen against Ukrainian forces,” Van Schaack said.