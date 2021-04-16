Ukraine, France and Germany hold security talks

“Our goal ... is to de-escalate tensions,” a French official at the French presidency, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the talks, said.

“All the work we’re doing is in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty,” the official said.

More than 14,000 people have died in seven years of fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine that erupted after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. Efforts to reach a political settlement have stalled, and violations of a shaky truce have become increasingly frequent in recent weeks across Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland known as the Donbas.

Zelenskyy said Thursday after chairing a meeting of Ukraine’s security council that the discussions in Paris are important for preparing the so-called “Normandy format” talks involving the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany.

Their last meeting in Paris in December 2019 helped ease tensions but failed to make any progress on a political settlement.