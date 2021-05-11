Ukraine charges Putin ally Medvedchuk with treason

Medvedchuk is also charged with disclosing secret data on the deployment of Ukrainian military unites last year.

The 66-year-old heads the political council of the pro-Russian opposition party Opposition Platform - For Life. It is the largest opposition group in the parliament, with 44 of the 450 seats.

He has close personal ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the godfather of Medvedchuk’s daughter.

The new charges are part of a broader campaign against Medvedchuk launched by authorities in February, when his financial assets were frozen for three years. In February, authorities also shut down three pro-Russian TV channels, 112, Zik and NewsOne, which Medvedchuk controlled.

His party called the new charges against Medvedchuk “an open and cynical political reprisal."