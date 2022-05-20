Ukraine aid bill hitching ride to Seoul for Biden signature

The Senate voted Thursday to finalize the new military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as Biden was making his way to the South Korean capital, Seoul. Biden is in Asia for meetings with the leaders of South Korea, Japan and members of the Indo-Pacific group known as the Quad.

A White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly, said the bill was being flown to South Korea by a U.S. government official who was already planning to travel to the region on a commercial flight as part of the individual's official duties. It was not clear when the bill would arrive, but the president was expected to sign it before he heads to Tokyo on Sunday.