Ukraine: 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia began war

“The Second World War didn’t take away my father, but the Russian world did,” noted Pavlo Shyshkin, his son.

U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of Britain, France and Germany had pleaded Sunday for Russia to end any military operation so close to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant — Europe's largest — but Nikopol came under fire three times overnight from rockets and mortar shells. Houses, a kindergarten, a bus station and stores were hit, authorities said.

There are widespread fears that continued shelling and fighting in the area could lead to a nuclear catastrophe. Russia has asked for an urgent meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday to discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Vladimir Rogov, an official with the Russia-installed administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, said Monday that because of the shelling, staffing at the nuclear plant has been cut, with only skeletal personnel remaining to maintain its operation.

Monday's announcement of the scope of Ukraine's military dead stands in contrast to Russia's military, which last gave an update on March 25 when it said 1,351 Russian troops were killed during the first month of fighting. U.S. military officials estimated two weeks ago that Russia has lost between 70,000 to 80,000 soldiers, both killed and wounded in action.

On Monday though, Moscow turned its attention to one civilian death specifically.

Russia blamed Ukrainian spy agencies for the car bombing on the outskirts of Moscow over the weekend that killed the daughter of a far-right Russian nationalist and ardent supporter of the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s Federal Security Service, the main successor to the KGB, said Monday the killing was “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services.” It charged that the bombing that killed 29-year-old TV commentator Darya Dugina, whose father, political theorist Alexander Dugin, is often referred to as “Putin’s brain," was carried out by a Ukrainian citizen who left Russia for Estonia afterward.

Ukrainian officials have vehemently denied any involvement in the car bombing.

On the frontline, the Ukraine military said it carried out a strike on a key bridge over the Dnieper River in the Russian-occupied Kherson region. Local Russia-installed officials said it killed two people on Monday and wounded 16 others.

Photos posted on social media showed thick plumes of smoke rising over the Antonivskiy Bridge, which has been a key supply route for the Russian military in Kherson.

On the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula, anxiety has spread following a spate of fires and explosions at Russian facilities over the past two weeks. The Russian-backed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, ordered that signs showing the location of bomb shelters be placed in the city, which had long seemed untouchable.

Sevastopol, the Crimean port that is the home of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, has seen a series of drone attacks. A drone exploded at the fleet’s headquarters on July 31, and another was shot down over it last week. Authorities said air-defense systems have shot down other drones as well.

Razvozhaev said on Telegram that the city is well-protected but “it is better to know where the shelters are.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin didn't directly mention the war during a speech marking National Flag Day on Monday but echoed some of the justifications cited for the invasion.

"We are firm in pursuing in the international arena only those policies that meet the fundamental interests of the motherland,” Putin said. He maintains that Russia sent troops into Ukraine to protect it against the encroaching West.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian military tank drives down the road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian military tank drives down the road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption Dilapidated billboards line a street as a military vehicle drives through Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Combined Shape Caption Dilapidated billboards line a street as a military vehicle drives through Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption Lyudmila Kolesnik, center, the mother of activist Julia Chaika, mourns over her coffin during a funeral service in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Julia Chaika was killed fighting Russian forces on Aug. 18. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Combined Shape Caption Lyudmila Kolesnik, center, the mother of activist Julia Chaika, mourns over her coffin during a funeral service in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Julia Chaika was killed fighting Russian forces on Aug. 18. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Combined Shape Caption This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russian occupied Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Kyiv and Moscow continued to accuse each other of shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, stoking international fears of a catastrophe on the continent. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russian occupied Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Kyiv and Moscow continued to accuse each other of shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, stoking international fears of a catastrophe on the continent. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Residents wheel their water bottles away after filling them up at a house with a private well in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. The homeowner allows residents to fill up for two hours each day as the next closest well for many in this neighborhood, which hasn't had running water for months, is almost one kilometer (0.6 miles) away. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Combined Shape Caption Residents wheel their water bottles away after filling them up at a house with a private well in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. The homeowner allows residents to fill up for two hours each day as the next closest well for many in this neighborhood, which hasn't had running water for months, is almost one kilometer (0.6 miles) away. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen eat dinner in the village where they're currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen eat dinner in the village where they're currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen walk through the village where their unit is currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen walk through the village where their unit is currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen sit in their bunks in the village where their unit is currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen sit in their bunks in the village where their unit is currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian serviceman looks at his phone on his bed in the village where their unit is currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian serviceman looks at his phone on his bed in the village where their unit is currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption Yulia Lukianova, right, fills bottles with water with the help of Mykolai Moroz, as residents wait in line Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. A local homeowner with a private well allows residents to fill up at his home for two hours each day as the next closest well for many in this neighborhood, which hasn't had running water for months, is almost one kilometer (0.6 miles) away. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Combined Shape Caption Yulia Lukianova, right, fills bottles with water with the help of Mykolai Moroz, as residents wait in line Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. A local homeowner with a private well allows residents to fill up at his home for two hours each day as the next closest well for many in this neighborhood, which hasn't had running water for months, is almost one kilometer (0.6 miles) away. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption A bicyclist pedals with a dog through a street lined with barricades in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Combined Shape Caption A bicyclist pedals with a dog through a street lined with barricades in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption An armored personnel carrier is transported past a sunflower field toward the frontline in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Combined Shape Caption An armored personnel carrier is transported past a sunflower field toward the frontline in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption Marina Galla, a refugee from Ukraine, sits in front of the Schwerin castle during an interview with the Associated Press in Schwerin, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn Combined Shape Caption Marina Galla, a refugee from Ukraine, sits in front of the Schwerin castle during an interview with the Associated Press in Schwerin, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn