UK wages rise sharply in April, set to bolster expectations of another rate hike next week

Like other central banks around the world, the Bank of England has sought to keep a lid on inflation, which over the past year has been fueled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That sent energy prices soaring, a development that then led to price increases across a wide array of goods and services.

The Bank of England has sharply increased its main interest rate to 4.5% from a low of 0.1% in late 2021. Higher interest rates help lower inflation by making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow, meaning they potentially spend less, thereby reducing upside demand pressure on prices.

Separately, the statistics agency said the country's jobless rate fell to 3.8% in the three months to April, from 3.9% in March. Most economists had been expecting the rate to edge up to 4%.

As the unemployment rate fell, the agency said, the country's employment rate rose to 76% from 75.9%, with the number of people in work at an all-time high of 33.1 million.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the agency, said the “biggest driver” in recent jobs growth is health and social care, followed by hospitality.

Though Tuesday's figures were broadly positive, there are still a number of issues surrounding the U.K.'s labor market, with the economy barely growing and inflation running higher than many policymakers would have hoped.

Ben Harrison, director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University, said the U.K., with 2.55 million people long-term sick, is the “worst performer” among the Group of Seven leading industrial nations for workforce participation since the start of the coronavirus pandemic more than three years ago.