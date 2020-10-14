UK urged to conclude trade deal with EU to limit Brexit cost

The organization warned that the economy won't have recovered all the ground lost during the pandemic by the end of 2021 as it is estimating growth of 7.6% for next year - assuming the U.K. and the EU will have reached a free trade arrangement.

Alvaro Pereira, on OECD director, said in a news conference that any form of Brexit “obviously compounds” the economic effects of the pandemic but that a trade deal would “help minimize the impact.”

Though the U.K. left the bloc on Jan. 31, it is in a transition period that sees it remain within the EU’s tariff-free single market and customs union until the end of this year.

A trade deal would ensure there are no tariffs and quotas on trade in goods between the two sides, but there would still be technical costs, partly associated with customs checks and non-tariff barriers on services.

According to the OECD, even a smooth trade deal would see the British economy around 3.5% smaller in coming years than it would have been had it remained within the EU. That would more or less double if the talks collapse and there is no deal. The OECD said a no-deal outcome would have "a major negative impact on trade and jobs."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had set a summit of EU leaders on Thursday as the deadline for a trade deal, but the talks are widely expected to continue for a few more weeks.

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit and British politics at https://www.apnews.com/Brexit