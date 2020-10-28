UK under pressure as COVID-19 epidemic doubling every 9 days

“The rate of growth we’re seeing is really quite rapid,” said Steven Riley, a professor of infectious disease dynamics at Imperial College London, one of the leaders of the study funded by the Department of Health.

Riley and colleagues took samples from more than 85,000 people randomly selected across England in late October and found that about one in every 128 people in England is infected with the coronavirus.

They reported that rates were increasing among all age groups, including those most at risk: they noted a tripling of COVID-19 rates in people aged 55 to 64 and a doubling in those over 65.

“Our data shows there’s no reason to expect that exponential rise to change for the next few weeks regardless of what we do,” Riley warned. “New cases will turn into hospitalizations.” He said it was unclear whether recently imposed restrictions in northern England would be enough to stop the spiraling spread of the virus.

Riley said that if politicians were considering more stringent measures, “the (study) results argue for something sooner rather than later,” adding that “something needs to change before Christmas.”

Dr. Paul Hunter of the University of East Anglia, who was not connected to the study, said it was “likely that infection rates now are very similar to and maybe even higher than at the peak in April.”

The World Health Organization said for the second consecutive week, the European region accounted for the biggest proportion of new infections, with more than 1.3 million cases or about 46% of the worldwide total. The U.N. health agency also said deaths were also on the rise in Europe, with about a 35% spike since the previous week, and hospitalizations and ICU occupancy due to COVID-19 increased in 21 countries across Europe.

Walport’s assessment came as two opposition parties called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to convene a summit of the U.K.’s four nations to develop a coordinated plan for combatting COVID-19.

Under the U.K.’s system of devolved government, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have all developed their own rules to fight the pandemic. Meanwhile, Johnson has implement a three-tiered regional strategy to applies only in England. That has a led to a patchwork of regulations that change from one nation to the next, and sometimes from city to city.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said the four nations must develop a unified strategy to avoid confusion and deliver a clear message. The Liberal Democrats and Northern Ireland’s Alliance Party have written to Johnson asking for a summit.

“I think they need to have some action now … because otherwise, if we don’t get the virus back under control, I’m afraid there’s little chance of being able to rescue Christmas,” Davey told the BBC.

Britain already has Europe’s highest virus death toll, with over 45,400 confirmed deaths.

