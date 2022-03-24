UK treasury boss defends plan to ease cost-of-living crisis

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said Thursday that he understood families were struggling with rising prices but his options were limited because he is focused on shoring up government finances after the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the government is increasing spending on health care, law enforcement and schools, he said.

“I think most people will understand that an exceptional experience like (the pandemic) does lead to an exceptional response and that’s what we’re now grappling with,” Sunak told Sky News. “But also we are continuing to invest in public services … and that, of course, needs to be paid for.”