UK toughens its carbon target before Biden climate summit

Johnson, who is set to host a major global climate summit, known as COP26, in Glasgow in November. said he hoped other world leaders would “follow our lead and match our ambition.”

Britain previously pledged to slash emissions by 68% by 2030, one of the most ambitious targets among developed nations.

The government’s Climate Change Committee recommended the 2035 target last year, and said achieving it would require more electric vehicles, expanded wind power capacity and a reduction in meat and dairy consumption.

Rebecca Newsom of Greenpeace U.K. welcomed the commitment but said “targets are much easier to set than they are to meet, so the hard work begins now.”