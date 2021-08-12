UK to send 600 troops to Kabul to help nationals leave

The U.S. also said Thursday that it is sending an additional 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to assist in the evacuation of some personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.

Troops from the U.S. and the U.K. are leaving Afghanistan, having first arrived in the country 20 years ago following the 9/11 attacks.

News of the fresh short-term deployments follow the rapid advance of Taliban forces in recent days.

General Sir Nick Carter, the head of the British armed forces, warned that a dangerous “security vacuum” risks opening up in Afghanistan, potentially enabling international terrorism to take a grip once again. He said the country faces a “humanitarian tragedy.”

“If we end up with a scenario where the state fractures, and you end up essentially with a security vacuum, then there are absolutely ideal conditions for international terrorism and extremism to prosper yet again,” he told the BBC.