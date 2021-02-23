UK to push at G-7 for global standard on 'vaccine passports'

The British government previously said it was not considering issuing vaccine passports to people who had been inoculated. But it has now set up a review into “COVID status certification” that will examine ways people can prove they don’t have the coronavirus, either through vaccination or by showing a negative test result.

The government said it would “look to introduce a system to allow vaccinated individuals to travel more freely internationally.” It added it would work with other countries through the World Health Organization, the G-7 -- whose presidency the U.K. holds this year -- and other bodies on “a clear international framework with standards that provide consistency for passengers and industry alike.”