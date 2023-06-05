UK to house hundreds more migrants on barges, Sunak says

Two more barges will house about 1,000 migrants, Sunak said, alongside one that's set to be docked in Portland in southern England within the next two weeks. The move is meant to help save millions in taxpayers' money currently spent to house asylum-seekers in hotels across the country.

Sunak told reporters that compared to the same time last year, the number of people making the dangerous sea crossing on small vessels from northern France to the southern English coast so far this year has decreased by a fifth. He suggested that the U.K. was doing better than other countries in Europe, where he said unauthorized migrant crossings have increased by a third over the same period.