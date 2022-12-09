UK to ease financial regulations in post-Brexit shakeup

Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt said Friday that the changes, which follow Britain's departure from the European Union in 2020, will make the U.K. "one of the most open, dynamic and competitive financial services hubs in the world."

The package of more than 30 changes includes lifting a cap on bankers’ bonuses and easing capital requirements for smaller lenders. The government also said it will review regulations that hold bankers accountable for their decisions and will relax “ringfencing” rules intended to separate risky investment banking from retail operations.