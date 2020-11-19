UK to bolster defense spending by 'most since Cold War'

“This means that we can have a proper discussion about what are our global ambitions and how are we going to fund it," he told Sky News.

“When I go abroad, what many countries want from us is our knowledge, our equipment and our understanding of how to provide security and how to provide defense," he said.

Concerns have grown in recent months that the government is looking at ways to trim its commitments to overseas aid, partly because public finances have been strained by the costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has already rolled the department overseeing overseas aid into the Foreign Office and some in government have argued for a reduction in aid spending from 0.7% of the country's national income gross to 0.5%, which would equate to billions of pounds.

Wallace insisted the government was not “abandoning the battlefield of international aid” but said the “decisions on the numbers” will be revealed by Treasury chief Rishi Sunak next week.

As part of the new defense spending, a new agency dedicated to artificial intelligence will be created. And a “space command” capable of launching the U.K.’s first rocket by 2022 is also envisioned.

Military chiefs have argued strongly for a multi-year deal so they can plan ahead, despite Sunak's abandonment of a long-term spending review as a result of the pandemic.