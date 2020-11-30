UK to ban new Huawei gear installations after Sept

Huawei declined to comment. It has previously denied the U.S. allegations and said Britain’s ban was politically motivated.

“Today I am setting out a clear path for the complete removal of high risk vendors from our 5G networks,” Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said. “This will be done through new and unprecedented powers to identify and ban telecoms equipment which poses a threat to our national security.”

The Telecommunications (Security) Bill, which is set to be debated in Parliament on Tuesday, requires tougher security standards for 5G wireless and fiber optic networks and threatens heavy fines for companies that don’t comply with the rules.

The government is also setting out a strategy to diversify its telecom equipment suppliers, including a research lab and investment in open radio standards technology. Huawei has just a handful of rivals including Finland's Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson, raising fears that relying on so few companies to supply critical infrastructure leaves networks open to vulnerabilities.