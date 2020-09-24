UK to announce plans to help workers hit by pandemic

“The chancellor is coming to the House today — two days later — to set out the economic package for the winter plan that goes with that,” Hancock said.

The new economic plan would replace a furloughed worker program which is due to expire next month. Under that program, the government pays 80% of the wages of workers who are placed on leave.

The Times of London reports that the wage subsidy program will be part of larger package of measures to support the economy, including a cut in the value-added tax and increased loans for businesses hurt by the pandemic.

