UK suspends some financial aid to Rwanda over violence in eastern Congo as rebels dig in

The U.K. government will also coordinate with others “on potential new sanctions designations,” the statement said. Other measures include the suspension of future defense training assistance and a review of export licenses for the Rwandan army.

It wasn't immediately clear how much the U.K. gives Rwanda in direct financial aid.

The measures will pile pressure on Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who previously has been defiant over his country’s efforts to secure its border with a largely lawless part of eastern Congo.

Kagame faces growing charges of aggression in neighboring Congo. About 4,000 Rwandan troops are fighting alongside M23 rebels in eastern Congo, where the rebels now control the capitals of the provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu, according to a report by U.N. experts.

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi has ruled out peace talks with M23 rebels even as they acquire more territory, accusing them of being a proxy army for Rwanda in a plot to illegally exploit the region’s vast mineral wealth.

Rwandan authorities described the U.K. measures as punitive and regrettable.

“It is unreasonable to expect Rwanda to compromise its national security and the safety of Rwandans,” the government said in a statement posted on X. “The measures do nothing to help (Congo), nor do they contribute to achieving a sustainable political solution to the conflict in eastern (Congo).”

The U.S. has sanctioned a key member of Kagame's Cabinet for his alleged role in the M23 rebellion.

Credit: AP Credit: AP