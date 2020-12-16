UK still plans to ease restrictions on holiday gatherings

Britain’s Conservative government, along with the devolved administrations, agreed last month to allow a maximum of three households to mix between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27, regardless of what local restrictions are in place.

But with new infections rising in many places, concerns are growing that relaxation will see a further escalation in infections and deaths and put too much pressure on the already-stressed National Health Service.

On Wednesday, London and nearby areas entered the highest level of local restrictions in England — Tier 3 — in which pubs and restaurants had to close again apart from takeout, and further curbs were placed on different households meeting up.

Jenrick said the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine developed by America's Pfizer and the German company BioNTech had changed the narrative since the Christmas bubble decision was made. The U.K. became the first country in the world to use the vaccine, which has a very high efficacy rate of around 95%.

“It's given hope that early in the new year, if not before, those people can be vaccinated. So why not wait a few weeks or months to get family together when you can do so safely in 2021?” he said.

Britain's newly created vaccines minister, Nadhim Zahawi, said Wednesday that 137,897 people had received a vaccination shot since inoculations began on Dec. 8. All those people must return in three weeks for a follow-up shot.

“A really good start to the vaccination program,” he said in a tweet.

The government, which is providing the vaccine free of charge, is first targeting nursing home workers and elderly people over 80.

___

A woman dances with purple feathers in the West End of London after pubs close, before London moves into the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday as a result of soaring case rates, Tuesday Dec. 15, 2020. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

People walk beneath illuminated signs above Carnaby Street in London, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. London and some of its surrounding areas will be placed under Britain's highest level of coronavirus restrictions beginning at 00:01 local time on Wednesday as infections rise rapidly in the capital. Under Tier 3 restrictions, the toughest level in England's three-tier system, people can't socialize indoors, and bars, pubs and restaurants must close except for takeout. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

People sit at tables outside a sandwich shop in central London, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. London and some of its surrounding areas will be placed under Britain's highest level of coronavirus restrictions beginning at 00:01 local time on Wednesday as infections rise rapidly in the capital. Under Tier 3 restrictions, the toughest level in England's three-tier system, people can't socialize indoors, and bars, pubs and restaurants must close except for takeout. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

People sit at restaurant and bar tables in central London, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. London and some of its surrounding areas will be placed under Britain's highest level of coronavirus restrictions beginning at 00:01 local time on Wednesday as infections rise rapidly in the capital. Under Tier 3 restrictions, the toughest level in England's three-tier system, people can't socialize indoors, and bars, pubs and restaurants must close except for takeout. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

People leave the Sondheim Theatre, in London, where "Les Miserables" returned to the stage for the first time in almost nine months at the start of December, and now closes as London moves into the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions at midnight as a result of soaring case rates, Tuesday Dec. 15, 2020. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)