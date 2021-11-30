UK spies seek help from tech firms against cyber threats

MI6 chief Richard Moore says the agency has to “become more open to stay secret” in a world of destabilizing technological changes. Moore plans to set out his view of current threats Tuesday in his first public speech since becoming head of the Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, in October 2020.

According to extracts released in advance by the government, Moore will say the disruptive potential of artificial intelligence and other rapidly developing technologies “is a white-hot focus for MI6.”