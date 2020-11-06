UK spending watchdog sounds alarm over EU trade disruption

According to the government’s latest “reasonable worst case planning assumptions”, between 40% and 70% of trucks transiting between the EU and the UK may not be ready for the new border controls come Jan. 1. It has also warned of queues of up to 7,000 trucks around the main sea crossings in southeast England.

The agency also highlighted concerns about the checks that will be required for goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K.

Under the Northern Ireland protocol, negotiated as part of last year’s Brexit deal, the region will follow some of the EU’s rules to allow freedom of movement of goods and services across the border with Ireland, which remains part of the EU.