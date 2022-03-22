UK slams Russia after officials duped by hoax video calls

“People should be very sceptical about reporting on, and accepting as real, any part of these Russian state-doctored clips,” it said in a statement. It said Britain had “enough weapons systems to defend both U.K. national security and maintain our commitments to NATO.”

The government has launched a security probe into how a hoaxer posing as Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was put through on a video call to Wallace on Thursday. Wallace said he became suspicious and hung up after the caller “posed several misleading questions.”

Another hoax call was made to Home Secretary Priti Patel, and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said an unsuccessful attempt also was made to speak to her.

The U.K. government accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of staging distractions “to hide the scale of the conflict and Russia’s failings on the battlefield.”

“It seeks to be a distraction from their illegal activities in Ukraine, their human rights abuses, and so we will not be distracted from our purpose in ensuring Putin must fail in Ukraine,” said Max Blain, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Vovan and Lexus have previously targeted international figures including Prince Harry, Elton John and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The pair — real names Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov — have been accused of having links to Russian security services, a claim they deny.

