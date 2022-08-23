UK shows Ukraine solidarity with sunflower display

The outgoing U.K. leader created an arch of sunflowers — Ukraine's national flower — outside his Downing Street office to commemorate the eastern European nation's independence day on Wednesday. The gesture also comes as Ukraine prepares to mark six months since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.

“We will never recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea or any other Ukrainian territory,” Johnson said in a video address to an international summit on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014.