UK shifts foreign policy focus toward Asia post Brexit

The new strategy document envisions Britain “tilting” toward the Indo-Pacific region and becoming a bigger player there as the world’s “geopolitical and economic center of gravity” moves east to countries such as China, India and Japan.

Russia remains “the most acute threat to our security," the government said, but the language on China is more muted. While acknowledging the challenges posed by a more assertive China, the review said the U.K. plans to continue pursuing a positive trade and investment relationship with Beijing.