UK sends helicopters to small boat in distress in Channel

Updated 27 minutes ago
UK authorities say helicopters and lifeboats have been dispatched to the English Channel off the coast of Kent to rescue a small boat in distress

LONDON (AP) — Helicopters and lifeboats have been dispatched to the English Channel off the coast of Kent in southern England to rescue a small boat in distress, authorities said Wednesday.

Britain’s coastguard is coordinating a rescue operation involving the navy, border officers, and Kent police. The Royal National Lifeboat Institution has also dispatched boats.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said they sent help at about 3:40 a.m. local time to help the coastguard.

Thousands of migrants have been using small boats in hopes of crossing the Channel to claim asylum in the U.K. Britain’s government has been under pressure to curb the number of migrants.

A record 44,000 people who made the dangerous journey across the busy waterway on small boats and made it to the U.K. this year.

