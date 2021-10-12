UK sees workers on payroll rise above pre-pandemic level

The Office for National Statistics also revealed Tuesday that job vacancies remained above a million for the second month running, clear evidence that the British economy is experiencing worker shortages in an array of sectors, particularly hospitality, as a result of the pandemic and Britain's departure from the European Union.

For now, the recovery seen across the U.K. since the lifting of most coronavirus restrictions is benefiting the jobs market, with the number of workers on payroll up by 207,000 between August and September to a record 29.2 million. That's 122,000 higher than the level in February 2020, the last month of data before the impact of the pandemic started to be felt.