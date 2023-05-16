UK sees record number of people off work due to long-term sickness

The Office for National Statistics found that 2.55 million people were not able to work in the three months to March, which is over 6% of the country's working population. That was up nearly 100,000 on the previous quarter.

The agency said the pandemic is likely to be one of the main causes for the increase in the number of long-term sick over the past three years or so, including those suffering from long COVID symptoms such as post-viral fatigue. Many young people have also been unable to work because of mental health issues while those suffering from head and neck problems has potentially grown because of the increase in home-working since the coronavirus pandemic. There's also a backlog of care following the pandemic that will take time to clear.