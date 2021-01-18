UK seafood trucks protest at Parliament over Brexit red tape

Fishing rights became a major sticking point in the trade negotiations that followed the U.K.’s political departure from the bloc in January 2020, as European nations sought to retain access to waters where they have fished for decades or even centuries.

Under a new post-Brexit U.K.-EU trade deal signed last month, the EU’s share of the catch in British seas will be cut by 25% over a 5½-year transition period. After that, new quotas will have to be negotiated.

At the same time, Britain’s exit from the EU means new costs and red tape for exporters — a major problem, since Britain exports most of the fish its boats catch.

Some fishing companies say the new restrictions have made it impossible to ship their catch to Europe. Some British fishermen have begun landing their catch in EU member Denmark to keep it in the bloc.

“If this debacle does not improve very soon we are looking at many established businesses coming to the end of the line," said Alasdair Hughson, chairman of the Scottish Creel Fisherman’s Federation.

“From seabed to plate, this is not an easy business. People put their heart and soul into making it work, with ridiculously long hours," he added.

Johnson's Conservative government has called the issues “teething problems.”

“We are working extremely closely with the fishing industry to look at how we can resolve temporary difficulties,” Johnson's spokesman, Jamie Davies, said Monday.

A policeman escorts the driver of a shellfish export truck as he is stopped for an unnecessary journey in London, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, during a demonstration by British Shellfish exporters to protest Brexit-related red tape they claim is suffocating their business. The drivers were later stopped by police and issued with fines for an 'unnecessary journey' due to the national lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

A shellfish export truck with a protest sign written across the trailer 'Incompetent Government Destroying Shellfish Industry" drives past the Palace of Westminster in London, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, during a demonstration by British Shellfish exporters to protest Brexit-related red tape they claim is suffocating their business. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

A shellfish export truck with a protest sign written across the trailer 'Incompetent Government Destroying Shellfish Industry" drives around Trafalgar Square in London, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, during a demonstration by British Shellfish exporters to protest Brexit-related red tape they claim is suffocating their business. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

