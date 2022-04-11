UK sanctions 2 Bosnian-Serb politicians

The sanctions, which include asset freezes and travel bans, are the first to be announced by the U.K. under the Bosnia and Herzegovina sanctions regime. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss accused the pair of being emboldened by Vladimir Putin's aggression in Ukraine.

“These two politicians are deliberately undermining the hard won peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina,'' Truss said in a statement. “Encouraged by Putin, their reckless behavior threatens stability and security across the Western Balkans.''