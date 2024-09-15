UK royal social media accounts offer birthday wishes to Prince Harry

The post from the royal family account marked the first public birthday message for Harry since 2021.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were giving up royal duties in January, 2020. They moved to America and said they hoped to become financially independent, signing lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Harry famously shared his story in the memoir, "Spare." In the ghostwritten book, Harry recounted his grief at the death of Princess Diana, a fight with Prince William and his unease with life in the royal shadow of his elder brother.