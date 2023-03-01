UK: Remains of baby found after missing couple arrested

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of the infant's death, Basford said. Marten and Gordon remained in custody after police applied for a 36-hour extension of their detention period.

Before the remains were found, police had expressed concern that serious harm had come to the baby. Dozens of police officers, assisted with a helicopter and drones, searched for the child in woodland and open areas near where Marten and Gordon were detained. They also urged local residents to look in their outhouses and sheds.

Police launched a national search for Marten and Gordon after a car in which they were traveling was found in flames on a roadside on Jan. 5.

Police believe Marten gave birth in or near the car a day or two earlier. In the weeks before she and Gordon surfaced, officers said they were concerned for the family’s welfare because neither Marten nor the baby had received medical care.

Marten, who is from a wealthy, aristocratic British family, was reportedly a drama student when she met Gordon. He served 20 years in prison in the United States after being convicted in Florida of kidnapping and sexual battery, according to U.S. law enforcement records. He was deported from the U.S. after his release.

