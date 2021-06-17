UK records over 10,000 virus cases for first time since Feb

The spread of the variant upended government plans to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact in England starting next week. On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed the move until July 19, saying now was the “time to ease off the accelerator” so more people could get vaccinated and prevent thousands more deaths.

Johnson laid out his hope that by July 19, two-thirds of the U.K.’s adult population will have been offered two vaccine shots, including everyone over 50.

The government's figures Thursday showed that another 19 people died after testing positive for the virus, the highest daily death toll reported since May 11. It takes the U.K.’s total deaths in the pandemic to 127,945, the most in Europe.

In addition to warning about further deaths in the near-term, Whitty, the government's chief medical adviser, said the country should brace itself for further waves of the virus to come.

"In terms of the medium-term, my expectation is that we will get a further winter surge, late autumn/winter surge, and that is because we know that winter and autumn favor respiratory viruses, and therefore it’d be very surprising if this particular highly transmissible respiratory virus was not also favored,” he said in a speech to health professionals.

Many blame the Conservative government for the spike in infections, saying it acted too slowly to impose the strictest quarantine requirements on everyone arriving from India, which has endured a catastrophic resurgence of the virus.

The hope is that the rollout of vaccines will turn the latest spike around and allow the next easing in the lockdown to take place. As of Thursday, around 63% of the British population had received at least one dose of vaccine, while around 46% has received two.

An analysis on Monday from Public Health England showed that two doses of the main vaccines the U.K. is using are highly effective against hospitalization from the delta variant — 96% in the case of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 92% for the AstraZeneca jab.

People sit at outdoor tables at a restaurant in Soho, in London, Monday, June 14, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm Monday that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

A man wears a mask reading 'End the lockdown' outside the Palace of Westminster, to protest against the delay of the planned relaxation of lockdown measures, in London, Monday, June 14, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm Monday that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a media briefing in Downing Street, London, Monday, June 14, 2021. Johnson has confirmed that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed by four weeks until July 19 as a result of the spread of the delta variant. In a press briefing Monday, Johnson said he is “confident that we won’t need more than four weeks” as millions more people get fully vaccinated against the virus, which could save thousands of lives. (Jonathan Buckmaster/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster

