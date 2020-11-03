X

UK raises terror threat level to severe after Europe attacks

Nation & World | 17 minutes ago
Britain has raised its terror threat level to severe, its second-highest level, following recent attacks in Austria and France

LONDON (AP) — Britain has raised its terror threat level to severe, its second-highest level, following recent attacks in Austria and France.

The threat level of severe is defined as an attack is considered highly likely. The level had previously been at substantial, meaning an attack is likely.

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted on Tuesday that that the decision was a “precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat.’’

She says “the public should continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.”

