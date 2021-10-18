UK prime minister to lead tributes to slain lawmaker Amess

Nick Thomas-Symonds, crime and policing spokesman for the main opposition Labour Party, said he and many other politicians received “intimidation while out on the streets, death threats, terrible letters, awful emails.”

“I don’t know a member of Parliament who has not suffered in that way,” he told the BBC. “It’s clear that something now has to change.”

The killing has also renewed debate about the threat from individuals radicalized by Islamic extremist or far-right ideology. Police say the suspect appears to have acted alone and may have had a “motivation linked to Islamist extremism.”

The suspect had been referred several years go to a government-sponsored program designed to steer people away from extremism, but was not considered a current subject of interest by the security services.

Police have been given until Friday to question the suspect, and are working to determine what, if any, connection he had to Amess and why he targeted the lawmaker. The politician's meeting with voters in the seaside town of Leigh-on-Sea was public and open to all.

Amess’ family said in a statement that they were struggling to comprehend what had happened.

“We ask people to set aside their differences and show kindness and love to all,” said the politician’s wife and five children. “This is the only way forward. Set aside hatred and work towards togetherness.”

