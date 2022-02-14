UK Post Office inquiry hears from workers wrongfully accused

Between 2000 and 2014, more than 700 postal workers were wrongfully accused, with some convicted and sent to prison. The mistakes represented one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in British legal history.

The failures were blamed on a defective computer accounting system called Horizon that was installed in local Post Office branches in 1999. The system was supplied by the Japanese technology firm Fujitsu. The Post Office maintained for years that data from Horizon was reliable and accused branch managers of dishonesty when the system showed money was missing.