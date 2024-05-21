UK police say a man charged with helping Hong Kong intelligence service is found dead

The men had all been bailed and were next due to appear at London's Central Criminal Court for a hearing on Friday.

Thames Valley Police said Trickett was found dead in a park in Maidenhead, west of London, on Sunday afternoon after a report from a member of the public.

Police said that an investigation is ongoing into the death, which is being treated as unexplained.

Trickett was charged along with Chi Leung (Peter) Wai, 38, and Chung Biu Yuen, 63. The men appeared at a court hearing to confirm their identities on May 13. Prosecutors also alleged that the men forced entry into a U.K. residential address on May 1.