UK police probe video of antisemitic abuse hurled from cars

The footage appears to show several cars adorned with Palestinian flags driving through an area of north London with a large Jewish population. At one point a man’s voice can be heard through a loudspeaker shouting profanities and saying “rape their daughters.”

“We are aware of a video appearing to show antisemitic language being shouted from a convoy of cars in the St John’s Wood area this afternoon,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “Officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to identify those responsible. This sort of behavior will not be tolerated.”