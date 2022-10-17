UK police probe assault of protester at Chinese consulate

Video on the BBC website showed a scuffle breaking out in front of the consulate after masked men tore down and took away the protesters' placards. The video appeared to show several men wearing face masks beating up someone who had been pushed to the ground amid the scuffles.

Downing Street said the incident was “deeply concerning," adding that police had stepped up patrols in the area.

The Chinese consulate in Manchester did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, said it was important for the full facts to be established, but added: "On the basis of what I have seen, I want to make clear that it is never acceptable for peaceful protesters to be assaulted and those responsible need to be held to account for their actions.”

The opposition Labour Party's foreign affairs spokesman, David Lammy, called on the Conservative government to summon the Chinese ambassador to explain what happened.

The protesters had gathered as the Chinese Communist Party opened its weeklong congress in China on Sunday.