UK police charge actor Micheal Ward with rape and sexual assault

Ward denied the charges and said in a statement that he has “full faith” that his name will be cleared in court. He's due to appear at London’s Thames Magistrates’ Court on Aug. 28.

Ward has appeared in films including “Blue Story,” “The Book of Clarence” and the recently released American political satire “Eddington.”

In 2020, he won the Rising Star award at the British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs. He was nominated for an acting BAFTA for Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” and for a BAFTA television award for the Steve McQueen-directed series “Small Axe.”