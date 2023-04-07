BreakingNews
Fish fry finder: Final day to get meal for current season
X

UK police charge 12-year-old with murder in car crash death

Nation & World
1 hour ago
British police have charged a 12-year-old boy with murder after a car plowed into a woman on a city street in northern England

LONDON (AP) — British police charged a 12-year-old boy with murder on Friday after a car plowed into a woman on a city street in northern England.

The woman was found dead Wednesday night at the scene of the crash in Sheffield, South Yorkshire police said. Relatives identified her as 60-year-old Marcia Grant and said she was “a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community.”

The boy was found shortly afterward and arrested, police said.

The suspect can’t be named for legal reasons because of his age. He is due to appear at Sheffield Youth Court on Saturday to face a charge of murder.

In England, children 10 and over can be charged and convicted of crimes. Any sentences are served in secure youth centers rather than adult prisons.

In Other News
1
Are inflation pressures easing? Jobs report may offer clues
2
XXXTentacion's convicted killers sentenced to life in prison
3
Tennessee’s House expels 2 of 3 Democrats over guns protest
4
Berlusconi says he believes he'll recover 'once again'
5
China sanctions Reagan library, others over Tsai's US trip
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top