UK pledges more aid to Ukraine as Europe marks VE Day

Officials said Johnson will meet with British arms companies later this month to discuss increasing production in response to the demand created by the conflict in Ukraine.

Johnson said Britain's aid to Ukraine will also help boost the U.K. defense economy.

Britain has already committed to about 1.5 billion pounds for Ukraine, including humanitarian aid and loan guarantees.

Also Sunday, Croatia's prime minister visited Ukraine following reports that a Croatian citizen fighting in Mariupol was captured by Russian forces.

The Croatian government said in a statement that the visit by Andrej Plenkovic presented “an expression of solidarity and support” with the Ukrainian leadership and the people.

“Croatia knows what it is like to be under a military aggression and it continues to offer political, diplomatic, financial, humanitarian, technical and any other possible assistance to Ukraine,” said the statement.

Plenkovic met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials. The delegation included the Croatian ambassador in Ukraine who will remain at the embassy in Kyiv.